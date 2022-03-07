Keanu Reeves is Batman in new DC League Of Super-Pets trailer

Watch out wrongdoers of Gotham City because there’s a new Batman about. No, we don’t mean Robert Pattinson (although The Batman is out and it’s brilliant), we mean Keanu Reeves. Yes, you read that right, John Wick himself is lending his voice to the Dark Knight in the new animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets.

We got our first look (Editor: can you get a look at a voice role?) at Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader in a new teaser for Super-Pets. Unsurprisingly Reeves is very good at voicing Bats, giving Gotham’s most famous vigilante a deep but rich voice, which is perfect for morose monologues.

The new Super-Pets trailer seems to show the first meeting between Batman (Reeves) and his faithful hound Ace the Bat-Dog (Kevin Hart). Unsurprisingly the gloomy pair bond over their shared tragic origins and their general dislike of other people (animals in the case of Ace). The teaser also gives us another look at the comedy movie’s other super-pet, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) and his owner Superman (John Krasinski).

Based on the DC Comics superhero team, the Legion of Super-Pets, this new family movie will see the various pets of the Justice League step up to save their famous owners from Lex Luthor’s latest sinister plan.

Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, and Ben Schwartz are also lending their dulcet tones to the cast of colourful additions, in addition to Johnson, Krasinski, Hart, and Reeves.

DC League Of Super-Pets flies into cinemas on May 20, 2022.