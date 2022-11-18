Harley Quinn season 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Harley Quinn season 4 release date? Let’s be honest, after HBO cancelled the Batgirl DC movie, Gotham fans have been living with anxiety when it comes to our favourite animated series, Harley Quinn. However, rejoice, mayhem-making fans, because the clown queen of Gotham isn’t going away anytime soon.

That’s right, Harley Quinn season 4 has been confirmed despite Batgirl’s demise, and after its last season, fans are dying to know what is next for the Batman villain (or should we say ex-villain?). Season 3 ended with Harley joining Batman’s crew, Bruce Wayne facing legal trouble, and Poison Ivy making her own villainous way. But will Ivy and Harley’s relationship survive? What will Gotham’s new power dynamic be? And which classic DC characters will be introduced into the TV series next?

From the Harley Quinn season 4 release date to its cast, plot and more – we answer all your burning questions below, so sit back and enjoy the animated carnage.

Harley Quinn season 4 release date speculation

Sorry puddin’, but there is currently no release date for Harley Quinn season 4. However, please don’t panic; Gotham enthusiasts. The clown queen of crime is definitely coming back to our small screens.

Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fourth season, and judging from the gaps between previous instalments in the TV series, will most likely be back either in 2023 or 2024.

Harley Quinn seasons 1 and 2 came out within a year of one another. However, season 3 was only released two years after its predecessor.

So, while we have our fingers crossed for a 2023 release date, 2024 is still a possibility too. We will be sure to update you as more announcements head our way!

Harley Quinn season 4 plot speculation

Thanks to the ending of Harley Quinn season 3, we actually have a pretty clear understanding of what the Harley Quinn season 4 plot will look like – and unfortunately, it all starts with Harley and Ivy’s relationship being put to the test.

That’s right; our favourite couple is going to be facing some challenges in the upcoming chapter of the DC show, thanks to the fact that Ivy has embraced her villainous destiny as the leader of the new Legion of Doom. On the other hand, Harley has now joined the side of justice as a member of the Bat-family. The big question going forward is: can the two cartoon characters‘ love survive while they fight for opposing sides? (we hope so!)

Season 3 also brought some major changes to the overall story as a whole. For one, Joker was elected as mayor of Gotham City, Clayface became a movie star, and Bruce Wayne is heading to jail for tax fraud. Oh, and King Shark becomes king of the Shark Kingdom after his father’s passing. So let’s unpack what this all means for the future story of season 4.

Joker is actually a pretty good mayor (shocking, we know). He taxes the rich, fights for universal healthcare, and has pretty much annoyed every billionaire – including Lex Luther, who, in season 3, tried to have him killed. Joker will likely have to deal with more attacks in the next season, and we are curious to see if he will stay reformed or revert back to his evil ways too.

Bruce Wayne finally has some downtime to confront his childhood trauma of seeing his parents die before his eyes. However, we are still yet to see if these changes will be positive, or if he will fall deeper into his trauma. Also, with Batman behind bars, Batgirl is now in charge of his crimefighting crew, and it’s likely that we will see her and Harley’s friendship evolve in upcoming episodes…wonder how Ivy will feel about that?

So yeah, plenty of storylines to look forward to! Keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the newest developments.

Harley Quinn season 4 cast

When it comes to the cast of Harley Quinn season 4, it is safe to say that all our main players will be back in action. That means that Kaley Cuoco will be back as Harley, Lake Bell is expected to return as Ivy, and Alan Tudyk will reprise the roles of Clayface and the Joker.

Here is the cast list for Harley Quinn season 4:

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Ron Funches as King Shark

Alan Tudyk as The Joker and Clayface

Diedrich Bader As Batman

Brianna Cuoco as Batgirl

Harvey Guillen as Nightwing

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

JB Smoove as Frank the Plant

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Like past seasons of the series, we are also expecting some new characters to pop up and appear as well. So keep your eyes peeled and watch this space for updates!

