Batman Beyond star open to DCEU return

Every kid from the 2000s loved the DC animated series, Batman Beyond – that is just a fact. Now it looks like the show may potentially get something of a DCEU resurgence in the future. Will Friedle, who voiced Terry McGinnis (aka teenage Batman) in the TV series, has revealed that he is open to returning to the streets of Gotham City.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Friedle was asked if he would sign onto a Batman Beyond project if one hypothetically came about. The star responded positively, hinting that he was open to the prospect and that fans’ interest in his Batman return has been going on for years. “Who knows?” Friedle said. “We’ve been hearing we’re going to do more episodes, we’ve been hearing we’re going to do more movies, we’ve been hearing that since we ended in 2000. We’ve also heard 19 different times they’re doing live-action movies.”

The star also explained how he believes there will be a Batman Beyond project in the future. “Who knows? My guess is we’ll see Terry McGinnis again in some form, but as of now, I’ve heard nothing about it,” he states. But I have to imagine at some point in the future, they will do some live-action [project], or they will do something animated. We just haven’t heard about it yet.”

“About twice a year, something explodes on the internet about, ‘Hey, they’re doing more episodes of Batman Beyond’, and I will then call Gary [Miereanu] and go, ‘Is this true?’ And he’ll go, ‘No, no, we haven’t heard about any of this’,” Friedle continued.

“And then another six months will go by, and they’ll go, ‘Now they’re doing it! They’re doing a live-action [project], they’re casting for Terry McGinnis’. And I’ll call Gary, and he’ll go, ‘No, no, this is all rumours’,” he says. “That has been happening for 15 years now. So I’m sure it’ll happen in some way, shape or form in the future. I just don’t know when or how.”

Whether or not we will get to see Friedle reprise the role of Terry, really comes down to Warner Bros. As the star explained above, he and the team have been waiting for the studio’s green light for over a decade.

However, considering the recent success of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and HBO Max’s acquisition of Batman: Caped Crusader, renewed interest may just drive the studio to finally give all of us Batman Beyond fans the revival we have been waiting for.

Friedle’s latest DC gig is voicing Lex Luthor and Aquaman in the series DC Super Hero Girls – which is available to watch on the streaming service Netflix now.