Jake Gyllenhaal’s making a speedboat heist movie and we want it now

Jake Gyllenhaal will be jet-setting in more ways than one this coming year, as he’s signed on to both star and co-produce speedboat heist thriller movie Cut and Run. However, in this high-stakes film, it looks like Gyllenhaal will be stealing a lot more than just his ex’s red scarf.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a logline for the project reads, “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal, who is set to star in the film, is also producing it through his production company Nine Stories Productions.

The speculative script was produced by John Glenn, who has previously written acclaimed drama movies like Law Abiding Citizen. His Cut and Run script, THR reports, was the subject of a lot of competition between production companies, but ultimately New Republic Pictures – which is run by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer – were able to pick up the project. Through New Republic, Oliver and Fischer will be co-producing the action movie with Gyllenhaal.

This isn’t the first time the two production companies have teamed up on a project. Most recently, they worked together on the film Ambulance, which is being directed by Michael Bay and distributed by Universal. A recent trailer for the film showed Gyllenhaal robbing a bank along with co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

In the movie, the pair play brothers Danny and Will Sharp, who decide to rob a bank in an effort to secure money for Will’s wife’s surgery. Things go dramatically awry, and the brothers soon find themselves on the lamb of an ambulance, but the full story will be revealed once the film drops in theatres on February 18, 2022.

If that wasn’t enough, New Republic and Gyllenhaal’s production have a third project on the way: a science fiction movie adaptation of the graphic novel Oblivion Song. Whew! With a schedule that jam-packed, it’s unsurprising Jake’s so busy.