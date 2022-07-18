Crunchyroll price now reduced in UK and Ireland

Crunchyroll has announced that subscription costs for the streaming service are going down in Britain and Ireland. As of today, July 18, fans of anime series and anime movies will save 25% on their monthly fee for the platform.

British subscribers will go from £7.99 to £5.99 per month, while for Irish users, the price of €9.99 will be reduced to €6.49. This is part of a global reduction in costs for fans that includes almost 100 territories in various regions. Viewers in Brazil, India, and beyond will start saving on Crunchyroll’s subscriptions. For the full list of regions that can enjoy these newly discounted prices, check out the official site.

“Earlier this year, we promised anime fans that we would provide more value in one subscription experience,” Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, said in a press release. “Since then, our team has expanded our catalogue with more subtitled and dubbed anime in more languages than ever before. Today, we’re excited to offer Crunchyroll Premium memberships for select regions at a new, lower price for both existing subscribers and new fans alike.”

One of the premiere sources for Japanese animated movies and animated series, Crunchyroll offers new anime and older favourites.

You can find One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Bleach, as well as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer. Plenty of genres too, from horror anime, to more action-oriented or romantic shows, to, well, whatever you fancy really. The service has a free trial, so you can always have a browse before committing either way.

For what’s in the pipeline for Crunchyroll, check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 3.