Crunchyroll has landed on the Nintendo switch

The anime streaming service Crunchyroll has landed on Nintendo Switch. Yes, Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball fans, you can now stream your favourite anime series in between sessions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus using the Switch’s new Crunchyroll app, which launched February 17.

Even better, Crunchyroll is free. Well, kind of free. There are three tiers of service you can sign up for. The first and free one allows users to stream a selection of popular episodes, but you’ll have to put with adverts. Meanwhile, the Crunchyroll Fan Package will set you back £6.50 but allows you unlimited access to Crunchyroll’s library without ads. It also comes with access to digital manga.

The other package fan comes with all the benefits of the Fen level but ups the number of devices you can use simultaneously and offers offline viewing freeing you and your device from the shackles of broadband and truly allowing users to stream on the go. If you’re interested you can download the Crunchyroll app now and give it a go using their 14-day free trial.

Unlike other modern consoles, the Switch doesn’t really offer many streaming options. It has YouTube, Hulu, Funimation, and Pokemon TV, but that’s about it.

So if you want to stream Stranger Things using Netflix or Carnival Row on Amazon Prime you’re fresh out of luck. Hopefully, the arrival of Crunchyroll will lead to more streamers developing apps for the console in the near future.