Henry Golding has disappointing Crazy Rich Asians 2 update

Crazy Rich Asians was one of the most successful and popular romance movies of 2018. The rom-com, which was the first Hollywood film to feature an all-Asian cast for 25 years, grossed more than $230m worldwide and was also a critical hit, with a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Consequently, the appetite for a potential sequel for Crazy Rich Asians — which starred Henry Golding and Constance Wu as the two romantic leads — has persisted over the years. And while a second Crazy Rich Asians movie may not be completely off the cards, it may well be a while until we hear anything more concrete, according to Golding.

In a red carpet interview with E! News, Golding says that he has approached the director of the first movie, John M. Chu, about a possible sequel. “I always bug him about it and he tells him the same thing every time: They’re trying to figure out the writing,” Golding said. “I know they’re working on it, but hopefully sooner than later.”

Fans can at least take comfort in the fact that Golding is definitely on board to do a sequel, as he also revealed that he “can’t wait” to return to Singapore, which is where the first movie was shot.

Crazy Rich Asians followed Rachel Chu (Wu), as she navigates the discovery that her boyfriend, Nick (Golding), comes from an incredibly wealthy socialite family in Singapore.

Although it might be a while until we see Golding in another Crazy Rich Asians movie, you can catch him in action movie Snake Eyes on streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, you can watch Crazy Rich Asians on Apple TV Plus.