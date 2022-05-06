Cobra Kai season 5 trailer reveals September release date

Cobra Kai season 5 is striking first, with the Netflix series announcing an earlier release date than expected in its new teaser trailer. Since moving to the streaming service from YouTube Red, Cobra Kai settled on a release schedule around New Years.

However, in its latest trailer, which teases what’s to come in the TV series, Netflix revealed that the new season was arriving on September 9: nearly four months earlier than it was expected. The teaser trailer explored the aftermath of season 4’s explosive finale, which saw Cobra Kai emerge victorious from the All Valley Tournament, even after Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang teamed up to put an end to the toxic karate troupe for good.

Although John Kreese (Martin Cove) is currently sitting in a jail cell after being set up by Cobra Kai co-founder Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), it looks like the future for Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang is precarious, with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) closing down Miyagi-do in the trailer. However, it looks like he won’t be going down without a fight, as Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who appeared in the final moments of season 4, seems set to make good on his word to help Daniel bring Cobra Kai down.

“You’re playing with fire, Danny boy,” Silver says during the trailer. In response, Chozen says, “And I am gasoline!”

The trailer also shows Silver continuing his bid to expand Cobra Kai into franchises throughout the valley, while Johnny (William Zabka) can be seen on the road to Mexico along with son, Robbie (Tanner Buchanan). They’re looking for Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who ran away at the end of season 4 to look for his estranged father, although Robbie doesn’t seem entirely pleased that he’s been dragged along for the ride.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ the co-creator of the drama series, Hayden Schlossberg, hinted at what we could expect from season 5. “We really do still have some of our biggest fireworks and biggest cannons left. So we know that we have some big, epic things up our sleeve,” he said.

“But it does become like, ‘Okay, how do you top that each season?’ As long as it comes from the place of character, fans will get into it and what we don’t want to do is [where] it just becomes more spectacle than substance. And so that’s the overriding goal.”

You can watch all episodes of Cobra Kai now on Netflix.