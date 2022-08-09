Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an archived article from the La Times, Eastwood recalled the time he was asked to join a DC movie as Superman by the late Frank Wells – the president of Warner Bros in the 1970s. But it turns out Eastwood is more of a Marvel fan than the DCEU, as the star turned down the superhero gig. “This was when they first started to think about making it. I was like, ‘Superman? Nah, nah, that’s not for me.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with it. It’s for somebody, but not me.”

The star went on to clarify how he is still a comic book reader despite passing up on the opportunity to be Clark Kent. When asked who his favourite superhero was, the legendary filmmaker shared that it is Namor.

“The Sub-Mariner, that’s the one I always liked,” Eastwood said. “I had all of those comics when I was a kid.” Namor (also known as the Sub-Mariner) was introduced in 1939 and is more of an anti-hero than your typical good guy superhero.

The mutant son of a sea captain and the princess of Atlantis, he is 100 years old, possesses the power of super-strength, and, like Aquaman, holds several aquatic abilities.

Unfortunately, Eastwood never got the opportunity to play the character. In fact, Namor is set to have his big screen debut in the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will be portrayed by Tenoch Huerta (sorry, Clint fans).

Still, we are sure that Eastwood is looking forward to seeing his fav finally on the big screen in the future action movie. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date is currently set for November 11, 2022. For more super fun, here is our list of the best science fiction movies of all time.