Clint Eastwood plans to be oldest director in Hollywood

Clint Eastwood may already be an absolute legend in Hollywood, both for his acting and his filmmaking, having made some of the best movies of all time. But, he also has ambitions of being the oldest director in Hollywood one day.

From action movies like Dirty Harry, drama movies like Gran Torino, and a whole host of western movies throughout his career, Eastwood has most definitely been there, done that, and got the cowboy hat to prove it. He also has four Academy Awards to his name, so there’s no denying his talents.

But, there’s one accolade he craves, and that is to be the oldest director in Hollywood, as he revealed in an interview with Pilot back in 2010.

“There is a director in Portugal who is over 100 and is still directing. I plan to top his record,” Eastwood claimed. “I knew Frank Capra a little bit. I spent time with him at June Lake, where he lived in the summer. It was always puzzling to me that a great director like him wasn’t working… Billy Wilder was another director who should have worked longer. I will not follow their example.”

Indeed, Eastwood stated his intent to never retire. And he seems to be sticking to it, as 12 years on from that interview he is still going. In that time, he has directed eight more pictures, including the war movie American Sniper, the thriller movie The 15:17 to Paris, and even a musical in Jersey Boys.

We personally hope the Clint Eastwood movies keep on coming! For more old-school content, check out our list of the best ’80s movies and the best ’90s movies.