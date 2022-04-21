Chucky season 2 has begun production

Production on season 2 of wacky horror series Chucky is finally underway, according to TheWrap. With the sci-fi series peaking at 11.6 million viewers across all platforms during its first series, its return isn’t all that surprising — but we now know that a new season is coming in fall 2022, as well as more information on exactly who will be returning to the show.

Of course, Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly will be returning as homicidal dolly duo Chucky and Tiffany, but according to the outlet, season 2 will also see the return of the following cast members: Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods.

The highly successful TV series, which airs on SYFY, acts as a continuation of the original horror movie franchise from the ’80s and ’90s, as well as more recent movies like the Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. Along with Dourif and Tilly, several cast members of the original movies returned, including Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, and Christine Elise as Kyle.

Don Mancini, who created the original thriller movie franchise, also acts as executive producer for the series — and previously hinted we may see the return of more legacy characters in season 2.

In a statement discussing the return of season 2, Mancini said, “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on the second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky. Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever.”

“And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'”