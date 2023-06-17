The most controversial Christopher Nolan movie now streaming on Prime

If you’re prepping for your next Christopher Nolan binge, we know exactly where you can stream his most controversial and arguably best movie of all. Amazon Prime Video has several Christopher Nolan movies, but its most recent, exciting addition is Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey.

Although critics consider Interstellar to be one of the best science fiction movies of all time, it received criticism upon its release because of its ambitious concept, and sound mixing. With fans all over the world complaining that it was hard to hear the dialogue, Nolan responded to the controversy surrounding his thriller movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve always loved films that approach sound in an impressionistic way and that is an unusual approach for a mainstream blockbuster, but I feel it’s the right approach for this experiential film,” he explained.

Many of the filmmakers I’ve admired over the years have used sound in bold and adventurous ways. I don’t agree with the idea that you can only achieve clarity through dialogue. Clarity of story, clarity of emotions – I try to achieve that in a very layered way using all the different things at my disposal – picture and sound.”

If you have a subscription, you can watch Interstellar on the streaming service now. And we doubt his new movie, Oppenheimer, will be any less controversial. It won’t take long to find out, with the Oppenheimer release date coming our way in July.