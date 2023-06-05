Christopher Nolan reveals the best seats in a movie theater

Christopher Nolan may have his hands full preparing the world for the Oppenheimer release date right now, but that doesn’t mean he’s too busy to share with us all what the best seat in a movie theater is.

Having crafted some of the best movies of all time, it’s fair to say Nolan knows a thing or two about the cinematic experience. He’s a filmmaker who constantly pushes boundaries and finds new ways to excite audiences. Whether it be changing the superhero movie genre with his trilogy of Batman movies, or reshaping the way we view science fiction movies, Nolan is one of the very best directors of all time.

With one of the biggest new movies of the year on the way, Christopher Nolan has been discussing the theatrical experience, and he has told AP News exactly where we should be sitting when we watch his film.

The trick to finding the best seat in the house, it happens, is all down to knowing what anamorphic lens has been used during the filmmaking process. But don’t worry, it’s not as technical as it sounds.

Essentially, for a film being shown in Cinemascope, Nolan recommends you sit “right near the front, middle of the third row”. However, for a movie playing in IMAX, Nolan suggests shifting seats to “a little behind the center line, right up at the middle”.

With how meticulous Nolan is as a filmmaker, we would bet he has quite literally sat in every single seat in a movie theater before coming to this conclusion. So, next time you’re booking a movie ticket, heed Nolan’s advice. We will certainly be using this guidance when it comes to seating arrangements for the Barbie movie release date, just don’t tell Chris OK?

