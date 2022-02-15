Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers trailer brings them into the real world for Disney Plus movie

The Rescue Rangers are back in a first trailer for a new Chip ‘n Dale family movie which is coming to Disney Plus in May. And things are getting meta.

The trailer starts with an episode of Real Hollywood Story. A voiceover says; “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – a show that defined a generation and turned two unknown chipmunks into international superstars. But as success took Chip and Dale to new heights, no one ever imagined it could all come crashing down.” During this, there is a scene of Chip and Dale dancing with the legend that is Roger Rabbit.

The words “30 Years Later” appear onscreen. The voiceover continues; “Torn by vanity, consumed by temptation. Is it possible that two living legends are destined to reunite?” It turns out that Dale has had CGI surgery done, while Chip remains in traditional 2-D animation. We see an agent say; “I’m thinking reboot.” And Chip responding; “Nobody wants a reboot!” Some other stuff happens, with animated characters – all in different styles – interacting with the real world. Then Seth Rogen turns up.

As with many reboots at the moment, including Matrix Resurrections and Scream 5, this new Rescue Rangers clearly wants to be self-aware, with in-built commentary on reboots. Just what we want from two cuddly critters from our childhoods.

You can watch the trailer below;

John Mulaney voices Chip and Andy Samberg voices Dale. The cast also includes Kiki Layne, Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key and JK Simmons. It’s directed by Akiva Schaffer.

