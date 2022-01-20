Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix

Fans of the legendary British animation studio, Aardman Animations, are sure to be delighted today as we finally have confirmation that we will see our favourite, courageous chickens in action once again. That’s right, folks, the long-awaited sequel to the animated movie, Chicken Run, is on its way!

Streaming service Netflix has announced it will house the movie, with a release scheduled exclusively on the platform for some time in 2023. Aardman and Netflix previously partnered up in 2021, to produce the adorable, animated short film, Robin Robin, and the two companies will join forces again to bring more clay creations to life.

Not only can we look forward to the Chicken Run sequel, titled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (note the George Romero influence), but plans have also been announced to produce a new Wallace and Gromit film, too. So, if you are into family movies, today is your lucky day! Stop-motion fans will certainly be feasting in the next couple of years, though hopefully not on chicken.

It has long been rumoured that a second Chicken Run film would come to fruition, and there has definitely been the demand for it, particularly from those who adored the original back way back in 2000.

Those dreams could have been dashed forever, with the tragic fire back in 2005 destroying the Aardman collection. But alas, the studio restored and repaired over the years, and is clearly ready to dominate the stop-motion world once again. Look out, Wes Anderson!

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, revisits your favorite chickens Ginger and Rocky plus a whole coop of new friends. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023. pic.twitter.com/wI39M8ZN4B — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 20, 2022

We don’t know a great deal about the Chicken Run sequel yet, but one thing seems certain: Mel Gibson will not reprise his voice role, as Rocky. The controversial actor and director has, shall we say, ruffled some feathers over the last few years, and looks set to be replaced in the cast. Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey will lend their vocal talents to the movie.

The news that Wallace and Gromit will return to our screens is also very exciting. I was obsessed with Wallace and Gromit as a child, mainly due to the mind-blowing skill of the stop-motion artists. After their Oscar-winning adventure in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005, it will be a welcome return for the cheese-loving duo.