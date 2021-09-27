HBO shares The Last of Us first look starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The first look at HBO’s upcoming TV series, The Last of Us, has been revealed via a new teaser picture. The snap comes from the studio’s official Twitter and gives fans a sneak peek of the series’ main protagonists.

The upcoming HBO show is an adaptation of the hit survival videogame, The Last of Us. It follows two characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), as they journey through the post-apocalyptic United States. Set 20 years after civilisation fell to a deadly fungus, Joel is tasked with taking Ellie out of Boston’s designated quarantine zone, and the two begin a heart-breaking journey as they struggle to survive in a zombie-infested and lonely world. Taking to Twitter today, HBO shared a snap of two figures looking out to a grassy field with a wrecked aircraft in the distance.

Although we just see the backs of the two characters, it is pretty evident that the two are Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey), judging from their height and worn-out clothes. The picture shows the series has captured the general look and aesthetic of the original game perfectly. In fact, fans may have to do a double-take because the picture looks pretty much like a screenshot from the actual game instead of a live-action adaptation at first glance.

Writer and creative director for the original game Neil Druckmann is co-writing the upcoming series with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, who will also serve as one of the show’s executive producers. The last of Us TV series is also expected to have an “eight-figure per episode” budget, making it one of the most expensive shows ever produced.

However, seeing how HBO’s teaser shows a huge, abandoned plane as a set piece, that monster amount of money required seems to make sense.

No release date for The Last of Us has been confirmed just yet. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, get your clicker fix with our list of the best zombie movies of all time.