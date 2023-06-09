Bryan Cranston’s retiring but don’t panic it’s not as bad as it sounds

After a long and successful career in Hollywood, Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston is ready to step away. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Cranston, who’s gearing up for the release of Wes Anderson‘s new movie (read our Asteroid City review for more) has a great reason for doing so.

The actor, who appeared in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle then went on to portray Walter White in what we think is one of the best TV series of all time is eyeing a 2026 retirement.

Don’t panic, though, we’re likely not done seeing Bryan Cranston on screen after Asteroid City. It seems as if this will be a temporary leave of absence to focus on what matters most to him, his family.

Cranston told British GQ, “I want to change the paradigm once again. For the last 24 years, Robin [Dearden] has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity.” The couple met on the set of Airwolf in 1986, were wed in 1989, and later had a daughter.

“She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.” He plans on not taking any work calls for at least six months, saying, “It’s a pause. It’s a stop.”

Looks like that Malcolm and the Middle revival is off the table, at least for now. Enjoy your vacation, Bryan!