Bryan Cranston is working on a Malcolm in the Middle revival

One of the best comedy series of all time may be making a comeback as acclaimed star Bryan Cranston is reportedly working on a Malcolm in the Middle revival

Bryan Cranston as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle

Frankie Muniz, the star of the hit 2000s comedy series, Malcolm in the Middle, has revealed that his past co-star Bryan Cranston, who played the role of Malcolm’s father, Hal, may be working on a script to revive the beloved American sitcom. Speaking with Fox News, Muniz opened up about the possibility of viewers revisiting the dysfunctional family, and let slip that Cranston is already working on a script and is trying to get the ball rolling for a reunion.

“I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea, and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz said when asked about the details of a possible Malcolm in the Middle revival. “So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.”

Currently, Cranston is yet to confirm Muniz’s statement. It is still unclear if this potential Malcolm and the Middle return would be a revival seeing the original cast unite as older versions of the characters or would be a reboot with a different cast. Stay tuned for updates.

Cranston, best known for his performance in the acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad, currently has a lot on his plate. The star is set to appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming romance movie Asteroid City, and he has been cast in the action movie Argylle alongside the likes of Henry Cavill and Samuel L. Jackson – which is set to release in 2023.

With that in mind, we may be waiting for more Malcolm in the Middle for quite some time.

