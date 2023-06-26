Bryan Cranston shoots down DC movie fancasting as “lazy”

Many up-and-coming stars might love their name being thrown in the hat for the likes of who will be the next James Bond or the idea of usurping the throne on our best Superman actors list. But the best actors of all time? They might not be so keen, Just like Bryan Cranston isn’t.

While the Breaking Bad Emmy winner may have appeared in some big franchise movies, like 2014’s Godzilla, he’s fine having not dipped his toes in the treacherous DCU waters.

In fact, while some fan-casting has imagined him in the shoes of some of the best DC villains, Bryan Cranston thinks he’s a “lazy” choice.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cranston winced a little when asked if he secretly wants to do big film franchises like Fast and Furious before responding to Lex Luthor and Jim Gordon fancasts by saying there should be a “lazycasting.com.”

“Because I had a bald head they go ‘Ah! Lex Luthor!’ It’s like, come on! Let’s think about this a little bit.” he continued playfully. Cranston is retiring from acting for a short while, so he won’t be fan-casted as anyone for the foreseeable future, despite the Jim Gordon-ish mustache he was sporting — you can breathe a sigh of relief, Bryan.

It should be noted that fans aren’t totally out of left field here: the actor did voice Gordon in the DCAU movie Batman: Year One, which you can hear below.

For real DC casts, check out the best Batman actors ranked, the best DC characters, and The Batman 2 release date. But if you’re siding with Cranston on the superhero stuff, check out the best movies of all time or all of the new movies coming in 2023 instead.