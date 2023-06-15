Brendan Fraser’s TV series you totally forgot about has been cancelled

Brendan Fraser may be taking Hollywood by storm right now, but even his star power couldn't save a certain 2020 TV series which all of us forgot about.

Brendan Fraser is on a career-high right now after stunning the industry with his Oscar-winning performance in the A24 movie, The Whale. However, despite the fact that Brendan Fraser is everyone’s favorite star right now, even he couldn’t save a certain TV series from cancellation that we’ve all forgotten about.

Back in 2020, some fans may remember that a new drama series hit our small-screen, Professionals. Starring the likes of Fraser, Smallville’s Tom Welling, and DC movie alumni Elena Anaya, the show tells the story of the billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) turning to a former counterintelligence officer (Welling) after his advanced medical satellite explodes on deployment.

But despite Professionals A-lister cast, the series was met with middling reviews from critics, and The CW isn’t keen to take it forward. During an interview with TV Line, Professionals co-creator Jeff Most shared how The CW won’t be renewing the series.

“The CW hasn’t renewed us for a second season,” he said before assuring fans that this upsetting development hasn’t killed the production. In fact, the Professionals crew is seeing if other studios or digital platforms will pick up a second season.

“We are shopping the second season of Professionals to other networks and streaming platforms,” Most explained. And if Professionals season 2 does get picked up, Fraser won’t be in it. Instead, we will be seeing a new story and new individuals playing out a fresh mission.

“We developed the show with the intent of having each season be a new season-long mission, which encompasses protecting different individuals and companies, with a few new cast members,” Most said. “In addition to the core team, we also plan to return some of the supporting-lead characters who will appear in the new season storyline.”

It looks like Most has a solid plan for a Professionals follow-up, so fingers crossed that the thriller series gets picked up for another outing. Until then, fans can look forward to seeing Fraser in one of the most anticipated new movies of 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon releases in select theatres on October 6 before a wide release on October 20, 2023. For more, you can read our Killers of the Flower Moon review, and look over our list of the best movies of all time.

