Brendan Fraser’s The Whale co-star Sadie Sink had no idea who he was

After years of hardship, Brendan Fraser is back where he should be: on top of the world. But despite the Brenaissance Sadie Sink, the co-star of his new drama movie The Whale, still had no idea who he was before working with him.

Fraser’s performance in The Whale has earned rave reviews, and the actor is currently the frontrunner in the race for the Best Actor award at the upcoming Oscars. In the movie, he stars as Charlie: a man who lives alone and struggles to live the life he wants to live due to his 600lbs weight.

The film, from director Darren Aronofsky, explores a short window of Charlie’s life as he seeks to reconnect with his estranged daughter with the help of a carer. His daughter, Ellie, is played by Sadie Sink who is best known for her role in the sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Now, Sink has spoken about working with Fraser and has revealed that she didn’t even know who the actor was before meeting him for The Whale. Speaking to Insider, she said “I met Brendan for the first time about a year before the movie started filming. I think Darren and Sam, the writer, wanted to hear it read aloud. So they assembled a group of actors to just come to this theatre in the East Village and read The Whale.”

She continued “I didn’t know who he was. I was unfamiliar with his work, but I was just like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you.’ He’s got a lot of stuff. I definitely have a lot more that I need to watch.” It’s a huge surprise that Sink didn’t know who Fraser was, given the fact that the actor was – at the height of his powers – one of the world’s biggest action movie stars with his adventure movie series The Mummy.

Beyond that, Sink is certainly right that Fraser has a significant back catalogue of work that she could use to get to know him and his status as a movie star better. However, Fraser also has an impressive immediate future, and beyond the release of The Whale he will be starring in the new Martin Scorsese thriller movie Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons.

For more on Fraser and Sink, check out our own The Whale review as well as our guide to the Stranger Things season 5 release date.