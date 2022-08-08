Anthony Hopkins wrote Bryan Cranston a great email about Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad has long been regarded one of the best TV series of all time, and rightly so; it’s full of explosive action, incredible plot twists, and some damn fine acting from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and the rest of the cast. According to the legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins, Cranston’s turn as Walter White is the best acting he has ever seen.

The HBO show first aired way back in 2008, with the drama series running for five top quality seasons before its grand finale. The fun didn’t quite stop there though, with Aaron Paul leading his own Netflix movie as a continuation of Jesse Pinkman’s story. Digging even deeper into the Breaking Bad lore, Better Call Saul has now been on our screens for six seasons, and even featured a Cranston and Paul cameo recently.

It all started with Cranston though, and his performance as Walter White in the original series attracted plaudits from the best in the business, and even prompted Anthony Hopkins to send him a very nice email. The letter was transcribed and reprinted in full by The Guardian.

The email reads: “I’ve just finished a marathon of watching Breaking Bad – from episode one of the first season, to the last eight episodes. A total of two weeks (addictive) viewing.”

Hopkins claimed to have “never watched anything like it,” before heralding Cranston’s performance in the Netflix series as “the best acting I have seen – ever!” He doesn’t stop there though, continuing: “This work of yours is spectacular – absolutely stunning.”

High praise indeed, especially considering the kind of performances Hopkins himself has put in over the years, particularly in the horror movie The Silence of the Lambs.

Hopkins praises the entire cast and crew of the series, asking Cranston to pass on his admiration to his co-stars for their “master classes of performance.” He ends the email by telling Cranston he is “truly a great, great actor.”

Isn’t that nice! If you want to watch Breaking Bad, you can catch it on the streaming service Netflix right now.