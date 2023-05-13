Bradley Cooper “cried pretty hard” watching his new movie

Bradley Cooper is one of the best actors of his generation. He’s been in Clint Eastwood movies, dramatic romance movies, comedy movies, and more. He’s a talented guy, and those talents even include some pretty amazing voice acting.

For the past decade, Bradley Cooper has been providing the voice work for one of the best MCU characters: Rocket Raccoon. Rocket is undoubtedly the star of the new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which explores his backstory while putting him front and centre.

As it turns out, Rocket’s story is a pretty emotional one, as he suffered at the hands of the new Marvel movie villain the High Evolutionary. In our own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, we explain that you might need to bring some tissues as you watch the movie, and as it turns out, so did Bradley Cooper.

While being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared his emotional response to watching the superhero movie. “Emotional is the right word. I watched a cut of it a while ago and I cried pretty hard. I mean, it’s pretty hardcore. Little Rocket. He went through a lot. Dude, he went through a lot.”

Yeah, us too Bradley. Us too. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is emotional for other reasons too, as it brings an end to the story of some of the best movies in the whole MCU. On the future of Rocket, Cooper said, “I go wherever James Gunn tells me… I just think he’s incredible.”

So, if Gunn wants Cooper to be a part of one of his new DC movie projects, then it sounds like the actor would be more than willing. He wouldn’t be a bad Batman actor, right?

