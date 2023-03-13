Why are stars wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars? In Hollywood tonight, actors, directors, and all those great artists who make magical movies a reality are gathering to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards.

The great and good will recognise the best movies of 2022, but you may notice that some Oscars attendees are wearing a small blue ribbon. Why are stars wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars? Well, that’s what we’re here to answer, dear reader!

Why are stars wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars?

Stars like Bill Nighy and Cate Blanchett are wearing blue ribbons to bring attention to the millions of displaced people worldwide displaced by war, conflict, and persecution. Refugees made the ribbons at the company Knotty Tie, as part of an initiative from the United Nations refugee agency.

