Will there be another season of Bloodhounds? Here’s everything you need to know about the future of the latest South Korean Netflix show.

Whether it’s with dystopian thriller series like Squid Game or reality shows testing people’s fitness with Physical 100, streaming service Netflix knows a thing or two about excellent Korean TV series. Now, these iconic Netflix series have been joined by another: Bloodhounds.

Bloodhounds is the new action drama series based on the webtoon of the same name by Jeong Chan. It follows two former marines turned boxers Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-jin as they become friends and get ensnared in a hunt for evil loan sharks. The whole season is now on Netflix, so will there be a Bloodhounds season 2?

Will there be a Bloodhounds season 2?

Bloodhounds has not yet been confirmed for another season. Whether or not the show gets renewed will depend on the ratings and critical success of the first, in addition to other metrics such as how many viewers watch the final episodes, and how many drop off after the first.

There is bound to be plenty of potential for more story in a Bloodhounds season 2, however, as Kim Gun-woo and Hong Woo-jin go on more adrenaline pumping adventures. If the series does come back for a round two, it’s likely that Bloodhounds season 2 will release in 2025.

That’s all we know about Bloodhounds season 2 for now. For more from Netflix, check out our picks for the best Netflix movies and take a look at our choices for the best TV series of all time. You can also find out more about the Squid Game season 2 release date.