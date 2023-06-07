Black Mirror fans think one of the best episodes is getting a sequel

After Netflix recently dropped new posters to tease Black Mirror season 6, fans of the sci-fi series think the new season might have an episode that serves as a sequel to what we think is one of the best Black Mirror episodes.

We’re days away from the Black Mirror season 6 release date, and the episode ‘Beyond the Sea’, which is set in 1969 and follows “two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy”, caught attention.

Some fans are wondering if there’s a shared connection between it and the Black Mirror season 2 episode ‘White Bear’ because of a symbol on the former’s poster.

If you look at the Beyond the Sea titling in the new poster, you may spot the familiar shape of the Y from ‘White Bear’ — an intense, stomach-churning episode about spectatorship in the age of cell phone cameras and mob justice.

In the image above from the season 2 episode, the Y-shaped symbol is upside down, but it appears multiple times throughout. What the connection could be is anyone’s guess. We also think the Y in ‘Beyond the Sea’ from the poster looks a little trident-like, so maybe there is no connection.

Although, to be fair, is anything ever a coincidence in this show? And the use of Irma Thomas’ song ‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)’ across seasons shows Black Mirror is not against a throughline on occasion. Only time will tell. The TV series is justifiably tight-lipped about new installments in the anthology, and we like it that way.

