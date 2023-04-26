Black Mirror season 6 trailer gives release window for Netflix series

The Black Mirror season 6 release date is closer than you think, and we know that thanks to the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix series. In the Black Mirror season 6 trailer, we get glimpses at all the incoming incoming episodes, and they seem quite dark and strange – we know, odd.

You’ve got what looks like a futuristic dystopia, high tech gizmos, people who’re confusing fiction for reality, and just a little bit of violence. One of the best sci-fi series of this century, Black Mirror has always managed to deliver mindbending storytelling and sharp satire, and at first glimpse, it seems like this’ll be more of the same.

The cast this time around is truly stellar. Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Michael Cera are just three of the familiar faces you can spot in the montage, making it clear just how popular Black Mirror has become.

You can watch the Black Mirror season 6 trailer below:

The best part, of course, is at the end, when it’s confirmed the new episodes of the horror series will arrive on Netflix in June. What day exactly? Not revealed yet, but that’s only two months away at time of writing! The description teases this is “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet”. Considering how dark some Black Mirror episodes get, that’s a big statement to make.

Watch this space for more. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies, best science fiction movies, best movies, and new movies.