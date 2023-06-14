How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 6? Finally, Charlie Brooker’s grim reflection of modern life has returned to remind us all how society sucks.

The Black Mirror season 6 release date has been long in the offing, and now one of the best sci-fi series is back. Aaron Paul, Cate Blanchett, and Salma Hayek are just three of the stars appearing in the TV series, demonstrating the cultural force it’s become.

Since you can settle in for more of the Netflix series, how many episodes are in Black Mirror season 6? For matter, when can you watch them? We’ve got answers to your queries, so you can join the misery with ease.

How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 6?

Black Mirror season 6 has five episodes, and they’re all available from Thursday, June 15 on Netflix. Previously, some seasons have had three episodes, and others have had six. We’re glad season 6 has more rather than less.

Having five episodes definitely makes up for the delayed release. Charlie Brooker, creator of the thriller series, wasn’t sure if we’d even get more after Black Mirror season 5. Throw in the Covid-19 pandemic, and it seemed like maybe the show was on the backburner.

Thankfully, not the case, and Black Mirror has returned, featuring the biggest cast and some of the most ambitious stories yet. For more on the service, check out our lists of the best Netflix anime and best Netflix horror movies.