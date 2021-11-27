Save 35% on a 32″ Toshiba Smart TV this Black Friday

Sick of having to shell out for peripheral devices to enjoy your favourite streaming services? We know your pain, there’s nothing worse than going to see what’s on Disney Plus only to find out you never logged on to it on your PS5, and now you have to validate the log-in on a laptop, and all you wanted to do is watch Hawkeye.

Why does life have to be so hard? Well, here’s the secret. It doesn’t have to be. All you have to do is upgrade your old dumb TV to something a bit smarter. Easier said than done, I know, but if you’ve not got oodles of cash to burn, have we got a Black Friday deal for you.

This 32″ Toshiba smart TV is currently on sale for just $129.99. That’s an incredible 35% off. Now, unfortunately, it doesn’t offer the highest resolution available, but it’ll be harder to find a cheaper smart TV. As you might expect, it comes with a built-in Alexa for voice control and (if you have a subscription) all your favourite streaming services.

32″ Toshiba Smart TV $199.99 $129.99

