LEGO Batman and other movie sets up to 31% off in Cyber Monday sales

LEGO played an enormous role in many of our childhoods, and for a lot of us, it continues to play a big role today. Whether it’s as adult collectors or through our children’s discovery of the joy of LEGO world-building, those enticing bricks are truly timeless. There are tons of sets out there that tie in with classic movies and TV series, too – and if you’re in the market to recreate your favourite movie scene in tiny plastic form, you’ll be pleased to hear that many LEGO sets based on popular movies (such as Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars) are now up to 31% off in Amazon’s ongoing Cyber Monday deals.

Batman fans will be particularly pleased to see that the Classic TV Series Batmobile set is now 31% off, bringing the price down to $76. This iconic set pays homage to the 1960s adaptation of Batman and includes a LEGO figure designed to look like Adam West’s incarnation of the caped crusader. You also get a Joker mini figure and, of course, the classic Batmobile itself. Not only would this be a fantastic addition to your collection, but it would also make a wonderful Christmas present for any Batman fans in your life, particularly those who have a soft spot for LEGO.

But this set is just one of many. If Batman isn’t quite your thing, there’s a good chance that there’ll be sets on offer based on one of your favourite movies, whether that’s The LEGO Movie 2 or something in the MCU.

Some of the best LEGO movie sets currently available at a discount are as follows:

Though Black Friday itself has passed, we still have all the deals of Cyber Monday very much in swing. All this weekend, we’ll be bringing you all the best deals that crop up. Check out our Cyber Monday hub to see what other bargains have cropped up around the web this year.