Save 27% on the Amazon Fire 4K UHD Smart TV this Black Friday

Are you looking for the best Black Friday deals? If you’re reading this, you’re likely in the market for a brand new TV to watch the best movies and TV series on. Luckily for you, it’s Black Friday, and there are incredible deals to be had for the savvy consumer.

Take this Amazon Fire 4K UHD Smart TV. It would normally set you back $409.99, but today you can knock $110 off that price tag and scoop it up for just $299.99. That’s an incredible saving of 27%. You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck as well.

This massive 43″ TV supports for vivid 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Digital Plus, and delivers a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colours compared to standard 1080p. What’s a TV without a decent speaker, though? Don’t worry it comes with Dolby Digital Plus built-in, ensuring you won’t be distracted by tinny sound. Even better for those who hate having to press more than one button with its built-in Amazon Alexa the wonderful world of entertainment is one click and a voice command away.

As it’s a smart TV, you won’t need any peripheral devices to get viewing right away. It comes with all your favourite streaming services built-in, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more (as long as you have a subscription).

