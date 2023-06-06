Bird Box 2 trailer reveals link to the first Netflix movie

You know the drill. Keep your eyes closed unless you fancy being brainwashed by a violent, otherworldly being. That was the premise of Bird Box when the Netflix horror movie first dropped in 2018, and in the streaming service‘s first trailer for Bird Box 2, it looks like this rule for survival will continue.

Technically, as revealed in the monster movie trailer, Bird Box 2 is a prequel rather than a sequel. It’s set in the same universe as the first film, which starred Sandra Bullock as Malorie, but the action takes place across the pond in Barcelona this time around.

Based on the trailer, it seems like the horror movie, which is entitled Bird Box: Barcelona, is set five years prior to the events of the first film.

This means we’ll be getting a whole new cast, with the prequel following a father (Mario Casas) and daughter (Naila Schuberth). The mysterious monsters will be making another appearance, though, as this spin-off hones in on what exactly happened the day these creatures arrived on Earth.

You don’t have to wait too long for this thriller movie, as it arrives on Netflix on July 14, 2023. But while you’re waiting, check out our guide to some of the other new movies coming your way this summer, or stick to the classics with our guide to the best movies of all time.