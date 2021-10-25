Big Mouth season 5 release date, trailer, cast, and more

What is the Big Mouth season 5 release date? One of the most talked-about animated TV series in recent years, Big Mouth is a quirky coming of age show full of personality. From sassy Hormone Monsters to the frank portrayal of puberty, the series has earned a huge fan base over the years, and many fans are wondering when season 5 of this colourful Netflix TV series will come out?

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth follows a group of pre-teens who deal with relatable scenarios based on Kroll and Goldberg’s own experiences growing up in New York. First released in 2017 on the streaming service Netflix, the series doesn’t skimp out on any detail about what it is like growing up, showing puberty, masturbation, mood swings, and hormonal urges. Each season shows the kids dealing with the trials of their changing bodies and receiving helpful, and sometimes confusing, advice about surviving puberty. In season 4, we witnessed the group of friends deal with anxiety and self-doubt for the first time, and now as we move into Big Mouth season 5, it’ll be exciting to see what the teens will have to face next.

If you are curious about the next adventures in the world of Hormone Monsters and adolescent drama, have no fear because The Digital Fix is here to help. From news about a release date, plot, trailer, cast and more, we’ve gathered all the information you need about the next instalment in this animated show. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about Big Mouth season 5.

Big Mouth season 5 release date: When does Big Mouth season 5 come out?

The good news is that more hormonal antics are heading to our screens at super-speed because Big Mouth season 5 will release on Netflix on November 5, 2021. The big announcement was made during the streamer’s fan event TUDUM, where Netflix officially confirmed that the next instalment of its hit show would be released less than a year after season 4.

Season 5 is going to hit where it hurts… Nov 5, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/gNH9GIvfF3 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) September 25, 2021

The autumn release date makes sense as Big Mouth season 5 is set to cover “No Nut November” during one of its ten episodes. Yep, that’s right, previously we have seen the series feature holidays like Valentine’s Day and Halloween, but this time we will see its take on that time of the year where some decide to keep their hands away from their pants.

Big Mouth season 5 trailer: Is there a trailer for Big Mouth season 5?

There is a trailer for Big Mouth season 5, full of hormone monsters, threesomes, and complicated teenage crushes. Netflix released the official trailer on October 15 along with the caption “Love will f*ck you up.” If you want to see a sneak peek into the upcoming season, you can check out the trailer for Big Mouth season 5 below:

Big Mouth season 5 plot: What is Big Mouth season 5 about?

Thanks to the trailer and looking back at what happened in season 4, we can piece together a pretty clear picture of what Big Mouth season 5 will be about.

In the last season of Big Mouth, we saw a slew of animated kids catch some spicy feelings for each other. Through some post-apocalyptic dream sequences in the last season, Nick has realised he has feelings for Jessie. Missy starts to notice Devon, and Jay and Lola are a firmly established firecracker couple. In the trailer for season 5, it is hinted that these relationships will get explored. The show will see the kids go through the ups and downs of complicated crushes thanks to some new characters who latch onto the group called Love Bugs and Hate Worms.

The Love Bugs will likely introduce the concept of first love, as we see one interact with Nick, who is now head over heels for Jessie. However, Nick’s prospects don’t look good as Jessie has a Love Bug of her own, as she deals with her new feelings for classmate Ali, who she starts to see as more than just a friend. So expect some love triangle drama and teenage heartbreak.

It also wouldn’t be a new season of Big Mouth without a new wacky central villain that showcases the downside of puberty too. In season 2, we had the Shame Wizard; in season 4, it was an anxiety mosquito. Now in season 5, it looks like the kids will have to deal with manifestations of jealousy called Hate Worms, who, as we mentioned previously, appear with the Love Bugs.

Yep, you read right Hate worms, meaning drama, conflict and plenty of misdirected teenage angst. In the trailer, we have a glimpse of how these worms will possibly affect the kids. In Netflix’s teaser, Jay and Lola’s relationship explodes, and Missy and Nick are dealing with jealousy. Needless to say, we can expect season 5 of Big Mouth to capture all the complicated teenage emotions that are involved with your first real crush and relationships.

Another exciting piece of information in the trailer was a new hormone monster, Connie’s sister. Her appearance could have just been a joke, and we don’t know if she is actually a recurring character this season or not. Still, maybe we can expect a Hormone monster family reunion episode in Big Mouth season 5.

In season 4, we were given a look at the workplace of the Hormone Monsters, and with the upcoming Big Mouth spin-off TV series Human Resources, which is set in the Hormone Monsters’ world, it makes sense that we would see more of Connie and Maury’s personal lives. However, none of that has been confirmed right now, and we are just speculating. Still, it’s fun to think about.

Big Mouth season 5 cast: Who is in Big Mouth season 5?

The entire core cast of Big Mouth is returning for season 5. So expect to hear the familiar voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Andrew Rannells, and more again. After taking over the role of Missy in the last two episodes of season 4 from Jenny Slate, Ayo Edebiri is also returning as a cast regular to the show.

Along with the original cast, Big Mouth season 5 will also have some exciting guest stars, whose voices will also be featured in the future Big Mouth spin-off series Human Resources. Brandon Kyle Goodman and Pamela Adlon are playing the new Love Bugs, and Keke Palmer is taking the part of Missy’s hate worm.

Here is a list of a few names in the confirmed cast for Big Mouth Season 5:

Nick Roll (as Nick Birch, Lola, Maury, and others)

John Mulaney (as Andrew Glouberman)

Jessie Klein (as Jessie Glaser)

Jason Mantzoukas ( as Jay B and more)

Ayo Edebiri (as Missy)

Maya Rudolph (as Connie and more)

Andrew Rannells (as Matthew)

Jak Knight (as Devon)

Bradon Kyle Goodman (as Walter Nick’s love bug)

Pamela Adlon (as Sonya Jessi’s love bug)

Keke Palmer (as Missy’s hate worm)

Ali Wong (as Ali)

As mentioned before, there is a bit of a cast crossover between Big Mouth season 5 and the upcoming spin-off series Human Resources. Goodman, Adlon and Palmer are all scheduled to appear in the new show as well, so we are curious to see how the new season of Big Mouth will introduce the characters and potentially tie the two series’ stories together.

Where can I watch Big Mouth season 5?

Like every other past season of the animated show, you can watch Big Mouth season 5 on the streaming service Netflix. It is an original series and is available exclusively on the platform – meaning you won’t be able to find it anywhere else. So, it’s time to renew your subscriptions because you won’t have any other choice if you plan to tune into the next season of the coming-of-age show.

And there you have it, everything we know about Big Mouth season 5.