Better Call Saul getting three animated spin-offs

Those of us who love watching Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill fail time and time again will be sad when Better Call Saul comes to an end this year. But there is some good news – the show is getting not one, not two, but three animated spin-off shows.

AMC have announced two original series and a fourth season of the Emmy-Awarded Better Call Saul Employee Training. The series will teach fans how to produce TV commercials in the style of Saul Goodman in its latest season. According to Collider; “Slippin’ Jimmy will be a six-part animated series following the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill, inspired by the style of classic 70s-era cartoons. The series will explore the legal troubles Jimmy got involved with before dedicating his life to the law.”

In addition, Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn (who plays the perfectly-ponytailed Kim Wexler) “will lead another six-episode animated series, Cooper’s Bar, following the character actor Cooper (Lou Mustillo) and the unique group of L.A. natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Both shows are set to premiere on AMC’s digital platforms this Spring.”

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will premiere in April, but be split into two halves – with a six-week break in the middle. The official synopsis is as follows; “Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.”

“From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

While we wait to discover the fate of Jimmy and more importantly Kim, check out our guides to season 6 of Peaky Blinders and season 4 of Virgin River.