Better Call Saul season 6 to premiere in April 2022

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul has been given a premiere date of April 18. The season will be split into two parts, with a six-week gap in between. Fans will be eager to find out how the prequel series’ finale will tie-in with the start of Breaking Bad.

By the time Better Call Saul ends, it will have had 63 episodes, which is one more than Breaking Bad. Long-time viewers of the show will want to know how crossover characters Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) fare in this season and where they will be left before the next story starts.

We also know, from an extremely brief teaser, that season six will see the return of the Salamanca twins. And we’re starting to fret about the fate of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who is now married to Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), because we know that she doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad. Given that the show can be pretty bleak, it makes sense to fear the worst.

Since season 5, Bob Odenkirk has got hench – to play the John Wick-style protagonist of Nobody – and it will be interesting to see if he gets to use any of his new-found action skills in season six. Odenkirk did have a health scare while filming this latest season, however, so he probably didn’t want to exert himself too much.

