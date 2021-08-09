Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk says he’s “doing great” after heart attack

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has reassured fans that he’s “doing great” after suffering a small heart attack last month. Odenkirk collapsed while filming the sixth season of his Breaking Bad spin-off and was rushed to a local hospital. He’s clearly on the road to recovery now, though and felt well enough this weekend to share an update with his fans on social media.

“I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better,” Odenkirk tweeted. “Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now, but let’s keep expectations reasonable!” It was previously reported that Odenkirk was in a stable condition after his heart attack. In a statement, his family reassured fans that Odenkirk is now stable, thanked everyone for their well-wishes, and asked for privacy while the Breaking Bad star recovers.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” the statement read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well-wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Following his hospitalisation, there was an outpouring of love from friends, fans, and colleagues on social media. Bryan Cranston, Odekirk’s Breaking Bad co-star, asked fans to “please take a moment in your day today to think about [Odenkirk] and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.” While Michael McKean, who played his brother Chuck on Better Call Saul, also wished him well, tweeting: “Sending huge love to our Bob Odenkirk. You got this, brother.”

In a statement, those working at Sony TV pictures – the studio that produces Better Call Saul – wished Odenkirk a speedy recovery as well. “Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years, and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being,” the statement read. “Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery.”

Filming on Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season is currently paused while Odenkirk recovers. The TV series tells the origin story of Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), the man who will eventually become the ambulance-chasing scumbag Saul goodman. Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globes and four Emmys for his portrayal of Saul. He also recently starred in Nobody, a revenge action movie in the style of John Wick.