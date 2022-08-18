Best Peacock VPN in 2022 – three picks that actually work

The need for a Peacock VPN is growing by the day. Not only is this streaming platform’s user base growing by the day, but unlike other streaming platforms, it’s especially difficult to find VPN services which haven’t been blocked by Peacock… but we have.

We’ve selected three of the best Peacock VPN services which should all enable you to access the library of content available to those using the platform. If you find that any of these don’t work, then we recommend that you try switching servers. As all of the providers in this article have quite a large selection of servers, it shouldn’t be too hard for you to find one that works properly.

Our choice for the best Peacock VPN is CyberGhost, and we’ll get into why we’ve chosen it below. We’ve also picked out two other solid contenders, and we have overviews of them all. It may not be as many options as we have in our Netflix VPN or YouTube VPN guides, but that’s simply because Peacock has done such a good job of successfully blocking the likes of ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and other leading VPN services.

The best Peacock VPN services are:

CyberGhost – best for Peacock

– best for Peacock PureVPN – most secure option

– most secure option Ivacy VPN – best price

1. The best Peacock VPN

Our choice for the best Peacock VPN is CyberGhost. This is such a good VPN for streaming because it’s broadly compatible with the all the major streaming services, as well as providing a vast selection of servers for users to choose from (7,400+ across more than 90 countries). Having so many increases the chances that you’ll find one that works will with Peacock.

CyberGhost also offers a day-long VPN free trial which will give you a chance to test it out before you enter your card details. On top of that, it offers an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee, which means you have plenty of time for testing it, and if Peacock suddenly blocks a whole bunch of new IP addresses and CyberGhost won’t work anymore, then you’ll still be able to get a full refund within the first month and a half.

CyberGhost features Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime, YouTube Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

2. The most secure VPN for Peacock

PureVPN is probably the most secure VPN service out there, and why is that? Well, it’s because of the fact that it reinforces its no-logs policy by having a third-party audit carried out on a regular basis. While other providers might promise that they don’t keep logs, PureVPN is one of the few that is completely transparent on the matter. If privacy is your biggest concern, then this is a great one to go for.

Of course, PureVPN is also one of the few providers who manage to penetrate Peacock’s defences. Meanwhile, it has a respectable range of servers (6,500 across over 78 countries) and allows users to have ten simultaneous connections, so it’s a good option for protecting the privacy of your whole household’s Peacock viewing habits.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

3. The best cheap VPN for Peacock

There are so many different subscription services these days, so it’s understandable that you might be wary of adding extra expenses to your bills. If you’re after a cheap VPN, then a great one to go for is Ivacy VPN. In an exclusive deal for our readers, you can get five years of VPN coverage for what works out as just one dollar per month. That’s $60 in one go, and then you don’t need to worry about paying for your VPN again for half a decade.

Another appealing feature of Ivacy VPN is its use of military-grade 256-bit encryption, which helps to make it one of the most private VPN services available. It’s also one of the best when it comes to its range of servers, which spans 100 countries (although the number of individual servers is 5,700, which, though high, is definitely not the highest). If you feel like taking it for a spin, you can spend $0.99 in order to access the service for a seven-day trial.

Ivacy VPN Locations 5,700+ servers in over 100 countries Services unblocked BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix Free trial No – $0.99 seven day trial instead Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

We hope that this helps you to find an appropriate VPN through which to access Peacock. We checked to see which providers could access Peacock’s video content with the smallest amount of trouble, and then carefully considered the unique strengths of those services. We heartily recommend CyberGhost for this, but we recognise that PureVPN or Private Internet Access might be more appropriate for some users.

If you need assistance in finding the right provider for other streaming platforms, we have guides on the best Apple TV VPN and the best Amazon Prime VPN which might be helpful for you.