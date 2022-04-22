Chances are that every YouTube user will have either encountered the frustrations of videos they want to see being regional exclusives, or intrusive ads ruining their viewing experience, which is why a YouTube VPN can do a lot to enhance the process. There’s a whole world of enjoyment that’s just a few clicks away.

So why would you need a YouTube VPN? Well, as mentioned, there are thousands of videos on YouTube that can only be viewed from a specific location, and a YouTube VPN can connect you to a server in that location, effectively unlocking the content for you. If you use certain VPNs, YouTube will block you from accessing its video content, so you have to choose carefully.

To save you the arduous task of slowly reading through every VPN website to find out whether or not they will work with YouTube, we’ve listed five of the best YouTube VPNs here in this article. Read our overviews of each one to make it easier for you to decide on which one will be best for you.

The best YouTube VPNs are:

NordVPN

Atlas VPN

ExpressVPN

Surfshark

PrivadoVPN

NordVPN

Nord, glorious Nord. It’s very fitting that this provider uses a mountain for its logo, because if you were to ask the average person to name a VPN, the chances are, they’d probably say NordVPN. It’s a favourite among many YouTube streamers, and for good reason.

Part of the reason that NordVPN is so well known is that it provides an all-round solid VPN. They have over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, meaning that you can access the exclusive YouTube content from loads of different regions. NordVPN’s service also includes an ad blocker, so you can watch longer YouTube videos without having to stop for an ad break after every 30 seconds.

As for privacy (which, after all, is the main benefit of VPNs, even though regional exclusive content is great), NordVPN’s WireGuard protocol encrypts data much more quickly than a lot of its competitors, keeping your internet activities as discreet as possible.

NordVPN Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is, perhaps, the best free VPN. If you’re primarily concerned with lessening your digital footprint on the internet and keeping your browsing activity private, then you might just want to go ahead and get the free package, because it will do the job well.

However, if you’re keen to use it as a YouTube VPN (which we think there’s a fairly high chance of, since you’re reading this article), the free package might not be so appealing, since it only gives you access to four servers around the world, and so that rules out the regional exclusive videos of a lot of countries.

You can also count on Atlas VPN for ad-blocking services. That way, you won’t have the best free YouTube movies interrupted by a tonally jarring advert about how cool the latest smartphone is.

Atlas VPN Locations 750 servers in 37 locations Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length Free version available Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support No

ExpressVPN

Choo, choo! All aboard the VPN Express. It’s rolling into the station and you’re ready to get on. Next stop YouTube land – now let’s just sit down and… someone’s in you’re seat. They’re refusing to move. But you booked! It’s not fair. It’s- sorry. I lost myself for a second there, but in all seriousness ExpressVPN is great.

This provider has servers across 94 countries, including Japan, which is good news for anybody who likes listening to all the latest J-Rock and J-Pop hits through YouTube. And, hey, it’s not just great for YouTube, but loads of streaming services, having compatibility with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others.

ExpressVPN Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

Surfshark

Rest assured, we haven’t jumped the shark with this fourth entry on our list, because Surfshark provides another fantastic YouTube VPN. Not only does it offer great value for money, but it still has a whopping 3,200 servers across 65 different countries.

The fact that they provide an unlimited number of simultaneous connections further helps to sweeten the deal. If you live in a house of loads of other people who are all watching YouTube on their phone/laptop/smart fridge, then they can all enjoy the delights of ad-free YouTube from around the world.

Surfshark Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN is fairly new on the VPN scene, so unlike some of the giants on this list, you may not have heard of it before, but that doesn’t change the fact that it offers a reliable VPN service. It has servers located in 59 cities across 46 countries, giving you a broad selection of international options during your YouTube browsing.

On top of that, they provide dedicated support for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, meaning that you shouldn’t have to worry about the VPN not running so well across different operating systems. Also, if you don’t use the internet a huge amount, the free PrivadoVPN plan might work well for you, because it gives you an allowance of 10GB a month and if you don’t exceed that, you can enjoy the fruits of the VPN tree in much the same way that the paying users would.

Unfortunately, PrivadoVPN does not provide an ad blocker, so while it may be useful to accessing restricted content, you’ll still have to sit through a few adverts. But, hey, if you’re working with a limited budget, this could be a great free option.

PrivadoVPN Locations Hundreds of servers in 59 cities in 46 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu Free trial Offers a free package which can be used indefinitely, but only up to 10GB a month and with one connection at a time Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support No

Below, we’ve answered some common YouTube VPN related questions.

Does YouTube work with a VPN?

YouTube is consistently working to block people from accessing it through a VPN, so while some providers are locked out for this reason, if you use one of the five in this article, you should be able to access YouTube without any issue.

How do I use a VPN with YouTube?

It’s very easy to do. All you need to do is turn on your VPN once you’ve got it installed (the process varies based on which one you use, but it’s usually a simple case of clicking the app on) and then go to YouTube.

If there’s a specific region-locked video you want to watch, go into your VPN and select a server from that region and then once it’s connected, you can then watch the video. You may need to refresh your page and/or open and close your browser/app before it works properly.

Which VPN is best for YouTube?

That’s a very hard question, with no definitive answer. Depending on your budgetary limitations, living arrangements, and what’s more important to you (ad blocking, or accessing regionally exclusive content), the answer will be different. However, we recommend any one of the VPNs in this article and are sure that they serve you well.

