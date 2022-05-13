Which is the best VPN for Apple TV? There are so many VPN providers, and you want to be sure that you choose one that will work well with your streaming service of choice. That’s why we’ve put together this guide, with five VPN recommendations for Apple TV users.

Of course, the best VPN for Apple TV can’t really be chosen definitively, it really depends on what your individual needs are. Maybe you and your family watch across different devices all the time, and you want a provider that will support an unlimited number of devices. Maybe your internet service provider limits your bandwidth, and you want a fast VPN that can give you a buffering-free streaming service.

Whatever your circumstances, we’re sure that at least one of the five VPNs we’ve selected for this article will be appropriate. Not only have we written an overview of each of the different providers, but we’ve also got a handy table that summarises the key benefits of each one, to save you having to read if you’re in a hurry.

The best VPNs for Apple TV are:

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

Cyberghost

Private Internet Access

Surfshark

Please note that Apple TV doesn’t support VPN software, but if you use a VPN on your router, then everything in your house will connect through it. All of the following VPNs can provide router support, but it’s important to keep in mind that some routers will not be compatible and it’s important to check this with a VPN provider before committing.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPN providers, so if you have had difficulty with buffering or low video quality while streaming, this one might be worth going for. Internet service providers artificially reduce your download speeds if you’re using a lot of bandwidth, and you may find that everything runs much faster if you start using ExpressVPN.

Outside of Apple TV, you’ll also find that ExpressVPN is compatible with all of the best streaming services, which is handy if you’re an avid streamer. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you’ve got plenty of time to decide whether or not this VPN is worth your money.

ExpressVPN Locations 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

NordVPN

From one VPN giant to another, NordVPN is an excellent choice for anyone wanting to find the best VPN for Apple TV. Though they have a slightly smaller number of servers than ExpressVPN, they do also use the WireGuard protocol which encrypts your data as quickly as possible.

It’s always a little annoying when you’ve been chatting to a friend about a show you’re interested in, and then it pops up as recommended viewing next time you’re in the app, and the added privacy that NordVPN can provide will help you to enjoy internet content without feeling like you’ve got a massive corporation looming over your shoulder at all times.

NordVPN Locations 5,308 servers in 60 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Cyberghost

Why is this VPN provider called Cyberghost? Well, we don’t know, but perhaps it’s because when you have it switched on, your internet footprint will be as discreet as a ghost. In its article on the best VPN, PCGamesN named Cyberghost as the best VPN for streaming, and so it would certainly be a good contender for anyone seeking an Apple TV VPN.

It allows you to have up to seven simultaneous connections, which should be fine for most households if you don’t leave it switched on on all devices all the time. On top of that, it also gives you a 45-day money-back guarantee, so new customers will have a big window of time to decide whether or not this is a good fit for them.

CyberGhost Locations 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Free trial length Card-free for 1 day Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

Private Internet Access

Not everybody can afford to fork out huge sums of money to keep their internet activities private and to stop their internet service provider from reducing their connection speeds. If you’re after a more affordable VPN service, then Private Internet Access may well be the best choice for you.

In addition to being a cheaper option, they also boast an impressive 35,000+ servers across more than 78 countries. If you have problems with one server, you then have a huge selection of other servers to choose from. Plus, it allows you to have ten simultaneous connections, which should more than suit a lot of people.

Private Internet Access Locations 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Surfshark

With our final entry in this list we haven’t jumped the shark by any means, as Surfshark is one of the best VPN providers out there. Got a massive Waltons-size family? Are they all constantly connected to the internet via multiple devices? Well, in that case, you’ll definitely want to look at Surfshark’s VPN, because it allows you to have an unlimited number of simultaneous connections.

With router support available so that you can use it with Apple TV, and compatibility with all major streaming services, you can keep everyone satisfied with fast download speeds while you stream, and the contentment that comes from knowing that your digital activities are not being recorded.

Surfshark Locations 3,200+ servers in 65 countries Services unblocked Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

We hope that this has been a helpful point of reference for Apple TV users. To reiterate, once you’ve decided on your provider, it’s important to get in touch with its customer support team in order to determine whether or not the VPN will work with your existing router. If not, they can advise you about which router you can buy as a replacement.

If Apple TV is just one of the many streaming platforms you use, you may also want to check out our guides on the best YouTube VPN and the best Netflix VPN for some further recommendations.