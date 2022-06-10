Which are the best LEGO Jurassic World sets? Well, good question. Since Jurassic World breathed new life into the Jurassic Park movies in 2015, fans have been treated to lots of cool pieces of merchandise, including more than a few LEGO sets based on Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.

So we’ve picked out eight of the very best LEGO Jurassic World sets which we hope will be a useful point of reference for anybody looking to get their collection started, or perhaps anybody who’s trying to find the perfect gift for any huge Jurassic Park fans in their life. They’re all pretty wonderful sets, which we’re sure any fan would be proud to own.

We’ve tried to showcase a bit of variety with our selections, by which we mean, we’ve tried to include sets which include lots of different dinosaurs. After all, who doesn’t want their own LEGO dinosaur menagerie, and what is Jurassic World without the dinosaurs? Just a field, really. We must admit, that we’ve got four sets on the list with a T-Rex in them, but who doesn’t love a T-Rex?

Anyway, the best LEGO Jurassic World sets are:

LEGO Jurassic World: Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport

Duplo Jurassic World: Duplo T-Rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout

LEGO Jurassic World: T-Rex Dinosaur Breakout

LEGO Jurassic Park: T-Rex Breakout

LEGO Jurassic World: Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture

LEGO Jurassic World: Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

LEGO Jurassic World: T-Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout

LEGO Jurassic World: Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack

LEGO Jurassic World: Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport

Along with two cool dinosaur figures, one of the biggest appeals of this set is getting a LEGO minifigure of Ian Malcolm. Somehow, he’s still recognisably Jeff Goldblum even when he’s a LEGO minifigure, which is rather delightful. You also get Ellie Sattler and generic guard as LEGO minifigures too, plus a car and some guns, so it’s an all round awesome little set.

Duplo T-Rex and Triceratops Dinosaur Breakout

We wanted to include at least one of the Jurassic World Duplo sets in this article because, frankly, they look cute. The set includes the gates of Jurassic World itself, along with cutesy figures of Owen Grady, a T-Rex, and a triceratops, and every one of them is adorable. Owen even has a dinky little bike to ride around on. “Brum, brum. My name is Owen and I like to play with the dinosaurs.” What’s great is that it’s genuinely appealing to all ages, with Duplo sets safe even for two-year-olds.

LEGO Jurassic World: T-Rex Dinosaur Breakout

Like the Duplo set above, this one comes with LEGO versions of a T-Rex and Owen Grady, but this time in their standard LEGO forms, rather than their Duplo incarnations. This big LEGO T-Rex looks pretty awesome too, and the set also includes a helicopter, a landing point, and even a collapsible fence. You also get Zia Rodriguez and a wildlife guard as mini-figures, helping you to pad out your cast.

LEGO Jurassic Park: T-Rex Breakout

You might look at the name of this one and think that it sounds almost exactly the same as the one above, but actually the two sets are very different. The reason being that this one is specifically focusing on Jurassic Park, rather than Jurassic World. It’s a diorama of the iconic scene where the T-Rex chases down the protagonists in their Jurassic Park car, and it looks absolutely amazing in LEGO form. It’s sure to press the right nostalgia buttons for older fans of the series.

LEGO Jurassic World: Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture

Blue is easily one of the most iconic dinosaurs to be introduced in Jurassic World, and her baby, Beta, was introduced in Jurassic World Dominion. This set contains LEGO versions of both of them, as well as minifigures of Rainn Delacourt and Maise, plus a truck with a dinosaur cage that can actually hold Beta.

LEGO Jurassic World: Quetzalcoatlus Plane Ambush

A flying quetzalcoatlus dinosaur, a LEGO plane, plus minifigures of Owen, Claire, and Kayla. Need we say anymore? This could be an ideal set for any young mind who wants to recreate dynamic scenes, or for anybody who’s looking for some awesome Jurassic World memorabilia to decorate their shelf or desk with.

LEGO Jurassic World: T-Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout

The fourth and final appearance of a T-Rex in a set on this list – but possible the coolest one yet. In addition to a nice big LEGO T-Rex, you also get minifigures of Owen, Claire, Rainn, Soyona Santos, and an Atrociraptor, and a truck that the smaller dinosaur can be kept in, and a marketplace with a pen for the T-Rex. Gosh. It’s a comprehensive set alright. (PS: notice how many of these sets have ‘breakout’ in the titles? All the problems in these movies could have been avoided if a proper health and safety audit had been carried out).

LEGO Jurassic World: Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack

No T-Rex in this set, but next to the Giganotosaurus (or maybe, the ‘G-Rus’ for short, or even simply ‘Grus’), little old T-Rex looks like a puppy. Well, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but the Giganotosaurus certainly has a much more intimidating look to it. Therizinosaurus is rather menacing too. This massive set included a buildable HQ, with a detailed lab, a helicopter, an observation tower, and six minifigures. It’s the biggest set on the list and so it is a little more expensive, but if you want to go all out, you should go for this one.

