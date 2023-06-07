Best Lego Batman Sets 2023

If you’re after the best Lego Batman sets, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want something simple or child friendly or prefer the more nuanced and detailed sets that will take hours to build, there’s a vast selection for you to choose from.

It has been hard to condense such a wide variety of fantastic Batman Lego sets into a mere list of eight, but with hard work and perseverance, we managed it!

As one of the best DC characters, it’s no surprise that there are so many, but below you can find out picks for the best Lego Batman sets. We’ve included tie-ins from all your favorite Batman franchises such as The Dark Knight (2008), Batman (1989), The Batman (2022) and even included some Batman comic-inspired sets too.

The best Lego Batman sets are:

1. Lego Dark Knight Tumbler

The Lego Dark Knight Tumbler is our pick for the best Lego Batman set and it costs $269.99 (£229.99).

“Does it come in black?” Why yes Mr Wayne, this Lego Batmobile does come in black! For all of you Christopher Nolan The Dark Knight (2008) fans, this is the best set for you. The Lego Tumbler certainly goes around pancaking Lego cop cars on the evening news! At $269.99 (£229.99) it is well worth the money. It includes minifigures of Batman and Heath Ledger’s Joker Minifigure and is a large set, measuring 45cm in length, and comprised of 2,049 pieces.

The Lego Tumbler looks amazing and is bound to draw eyes to its majesty. It is very accurate to its onscreen counterpart. This set has an elaborate exterior and a detailed interior complete with batmobile seats, screens, and removable roof panels. Its intricate design with lots of small pieces makes this set both fun to build and a challenge.

There are two variants of this set. One has been discontinued but can still be purchased on websites like Amazon. The latest set can be purchased on the Lego website and is more or less the same as the original. The newest set has a stand to stop the Tumbler from rolling away, a different Joker Minifigure and a slightly different placard. Regardless, both sets are perfect for anyone who loves Lego and Batman.

Read our Lego Dark Knight Tumbler review.

2. Lego Batman Movie: Mr. Freeze Ice Attack

The Mr. Freeze Ice Attack is one of the best sets based on the Lego Batman Movie, and it costs around $75 (£50).

Gosh, it’s so “ice” to see Mr. Freeze getting the appreciation he deserves in the form of his own set. This set has been discontinued but is still available from sites like Amazon for around $75 (£50.00). Since it is a small set, this price can seem a little steep, especially as its original RRP was much lower. That being said, it makes our top picks because it is about Mr. Freeze, one of the best Batman villains of all time. This set features Batman, Mr. Freeze and security guard Minifigures. It also contains Mr. Freeze’s robotic suit which the Minifigure can be placed within.

In the comic books, Mr. Freeze is a cryogenics expert whose motive is to cure his terminally ill wife, Nora. Whilst attempting to create a cure, Mr. Freeze is involved in an accident in the lab which lowers his body temperature to sub-zero, meaning he must wear a cryogenic suit to stay alive. His pursuit of a cure often puts him on the wrong side of the law and therefore Batman’s enemy. In The Lego Batman Movie Mr. Freeze’s back story is not explored, but for all Mr. Freeze fans it is great to see him featured as a supporting villain in his own Lego set.

The whole set itself offers a nice backdrop for the two minifigures and Mr. Freeze’s Lego robotic cryo suit which, ultimately, is what makes this set so good.

3. Lego Technic: The Batman – Batmobile

The best set based on The Batman (2022) at around $99.99 (£89.99).

“I am vengeance” screams Robert Patinson’s Batman in The Batman (2022). He is quite the malcontent and this Lego Batmobile set definitely does his Batman justice. Designed to look more like a good old-fashioned American muscle car, this Lego set is very true to its on-screen portrayal. It’s made up of 1360 pieces in total and so is a relatively large set. The finished model measures around 11 cm high, 45 cm long and 17 cm wide and so makes for a great display piece.

This Lego set is a part of the Technic range. Lego Technic offers a more challenging Lego building experience and these sets often have complicated mechanisms too. Spec wise it has 2 light bricks which add a red glow to the engine, while a yellow brick lights up the front grille. It has a 9-cylinder engine with moving pistons and a spinning flame, front steering, differential on rear wheels and opening doors and boot. It is very technical, pleasing to look at and functional.

Price-wise, the Technic range does tend to waiver toward the more expensive side. This set is around $100 (£90), but all things considered, it’s a pretty reasonable price and this set is readily available from the Lego website. So, if you like The Batman and you want a more challenging build, this is most certainly the set for you.

4. Jim Lee Batman Collection

The Jim Lee Batman Collection is one of the best Lego Batman sets for adults, and it costs around $119.99 (£104.99).

Batman and art fans will not be disappointed with The Jim Lee Batman Lego collection. This set allows you to recreate Jim Lee’s Batman comic book art using Lego bricks and makes our top picks as it is so unique. Jim Lee is a Korean American comic-book artist known for his work on various Batman comic books including Batman: Hush.

This set also comes with options. You have the choice to build 1 of 3 portraits: Batman, The Joker or Harley Quinn. You can even combine sets to make even more intricate portraits. It also contains a special signature tile to complete your piece of artwork. This set comes with 4,167 Lego pieces, 9 canvas decor plates, 2 hanger elements, a color palette, a brick separator, a brick-built frame and of course, the signature tile. Once complete, hang it on your wall and wait for the compliments – this set is bound to get some.

This set is designed to offer a calming building experience. Simply scan the enclosed QR code and listen to its accompanying soundtrack which has 2 hours of content. Perfect for a rainy Sunday or a day off amidst a stressful week. The idea is to immerse yourself in the art using Lego. This set costs $119.99 (£104.99) and when you take into consideration the attention to detail, the immersion, and the final finished project, it’s not a bad price at all.

5. Lego DC Comics: Jokerland

Jokerland is the best Lego Batman set if you want to get a lot of minifigures and it costs around $345 (£200).

This comic book-themed Lego set makes the list as it is super fun. It comes with 8 Minifigures: Batman, Robin, The Penguin, The Joker, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and the lesser-known Starfire and Beast Boy from Titans. The narrative of this set is that the Joker has taken over a theme park along with some of his villainous associates and Batman must save the day!

This set was initially released in 2015 and so is now a retired set, but it can be found on Amazon for around $345 (£200). It is a large one that is made up of 4 rides which together create Jokerland. 1 ride per hero and a villain to face off against each other. This set is bright and colorful which makes a nice change as most Batman sets tend to come in his signature black…Or really dark grey.

Potentially inspired by Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, the Batmobile is the jewel of this set. To build, it is fairly complicated which makes it a great challenge for a seasoned Lego builder. The mobile even has its own missile launcher! As a whole, the Jokerland theme park is reminiscent of the fair featured in The Killing Joke by Alan Moore. It’s a fun design and 8 minifigures make it a truly wonderful set.

6. Lego 1989 Batwing

This is the best set based on Tim Burton’s Batman, and it costs around $290 (£270).

“Where does he get those wonderful toys?” said the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman. People will say the same thing to you if you have this on display in your home. This set is designed with a very similar style to the re-release of The Dark Knight Tumbler. It comes on a stand and features a placard for you to display the Batmobile specs and Minifigures, but the unique factor is that it also contains a new special brick so that you can mount and display your model on the wall!

This set is 2363 pieces and is quite a big set. Its height is 11cm, width 23cm, depth 52cm. Again this set is designed to be a challenge for the builder. It has poseable flaps and a removable canopy. It comes with 3 minifigures; Batman– but he has a swishy cape! Jack Nicholson’s Joker and Lawerance the Boombox Goon. The shape of the Lego set from a birdseye view looks like the Batman logo. Lego has done a fantastic job with the curved edges to create this look! All in all, this set is another fantastic movie tie-in, perfect for all the Micheal Keaten Batman fans!

7. Lego Batman Cowl Mask

The Cowl Mask is the best Lego Batman display set and it costs around $70 (£75).

The Batman Cowl Mask set offers another great display item and so of course makes our top picks. It comes with a very sturdy base and has a sound structure. It has clear bricks to represent the face so that the mask looks complete. If you wanted to light up this Lego set you certainly can too. You can purchase light packs from Amazon that convert your super cool Lego memorabilia into a super cool Lego lamp.

This set is 22cm high,10cm wide, 12 cm deep and so is perfect to pop on your desk at work or at home. This set is a fairly simple build with 410 pieces and is designed to relieve stress during the building experience. Pop on Adam West’s Batman theme song and build away!

Sadly this set has been discontinued and so is no longer available on the Lego website, but it’s still easy enough to find it on Amazon.

8. The Lego Batman Minifigures Series

These mini packets are the best way to get Lego Batman minifigures, and a bag costs around $10 (£8).

Who has the coolest gadgets? BATMAN! Who has the tricked-out ride? BATMAN! Who does the sickest backflips? BATMAN! Well, Will Arnet’s Batman in The Lego Batman Movie does anyway, right? If you have not seen The Lego Batman Movie then the song lyrics above give you an idea of his character, and this Lego collection definitely personifies that character.

Okay, so this is not technically a Lego set, but it needs a special mention as many Lego fans collect the Minifigure series religiously. Two top contenders for best Minifigure are Fairy Batman in his pink tutu waving his wand and Holiday Batman with his goggles and flippers. As always, the Minifigures in this set are very well made and each comes with some form of accessory. For instance, Glam Metal Batman comes with its own Lego guitar.

Even though the mystery bags are no longer available off the Lego site you can still purchase them on sites like Amazon for around $10 (£8). Or you can buy the figures you want from the set out right, but these prices vary on the popularity of the Minifigure. This set includes Lobster-Lovin’ Batman, The Erazer, Zodiac Master, King Tut, Pink Power Batgirl, Dick Grayson, Orca, Fairy Batman, Glam Metal Batman, Clan of the Cave Batman, Vacation Batman, The Joker, The Calculator, Red Hood, Commissioner Gordon, Barbara Gordon, March Harriet, The Mime, Catman, and Nurse Harley Quinn. Collect them all, or choose your favorite!

How we picked the best Lego Batman sets

When putting this list together, we looked for and included:

Minifigures: everyone wants to have mini Lego versions of their favorite characters

everyone wants to have mini Lego versions of their favorite characters Film/comic accuracy: to avoid any niggles for the dedicated fans

to avoid any niggles for the dedicated fans Quirkiness: Batman has always had a quirky side, and we wanted to include sets with reflected that

Value for money: you don’t want to pay a lot of money for sets that aren’t up to scratch

you don’t want to pay a lot of money for sets that aren’t up to scratch Building complexity: some Lego sets are really hard to build, so we tried to include a range to encompass various different levels of ability

