Beauty and the Beast prequel on Disney Plus adds Hawkeye’s Fra Fee

The live-action musical TV series which is a prequel to the live action Beauty and the Beast (2017) has added Hawkeye‘s Fra Fee as Prince Benoit Berlioz. Luke Evans and Josh Gad are reprising their roles from the family movie, as the villainous and bumbling Gaston and LeFou.

Newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister. Set years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the trio off on an unexpected journey.

Fee will star as Prince Benoit Berlioz, a childhood friend of Tilly’s who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince. Let’s hope that this prince doesn’t have a more …. beastly side.

Irish actor Fee played a member of the Tracksuit Mafia in Hawkeye. He has some musical pedigree, having appeared in the 2012 Les Miserables, alongside Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Anne Hathaway. He also appeared in Prime Video’s recent musical version of Cinderella with Camila Cabello.

Fee has also starred in many Irish independent films including the brilliant comedy-drama Animals, starring Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat, comedy-horror Boys from County Hell and comedy-thriller Pixie with Olivia Cooke.

The Disney live-action remakes of its classic animated films have been massive money-spinners for the behemoth of a studio. Beauty and the Beast grossed $1.2 billion and The Lion King grossed $1.6 billion.

Unsurprisingly, there are many more at various stages of development and/or production, including The Little Mermaid starring popstar Halle Bailey, Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Beauty and the Beast starred Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast.

To find out what else is good on Disney Plus, check out our guide to the best Disney Plus movies.