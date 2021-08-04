James Corden is in Amazon’s Cinderella remake, and people aren’t happy

Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for its new Cinderella adaptation yesterday, a musical version of the classic fairy tale with a modern twist. Featuring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, most of the songs, and the rest of the fantasy movie’s star-studded cast was well received. But there was one person’s appearance in Amazon’s trailer who has left many fans perplexed – none other than James Corden.

A producer on the film, Corden makes a surprising appearance in the trailer. He plays the human version of a mouse who is turned into a footman by Cinderella’s fairy Godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter). In the clip, Corden has an overly dramatic fall, which is played for laughs. This isn’t the first musical Corden has been in. Previously the actor starred in Netflix’s The Prom, and was also part of the notorious feline flop Cats.

The new Cinderella movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon, and will feature covers of famous songs to accompany its new take on the classic story, which sees Cinderella as an aspiring seamstress. Currently, it is unclear how big Corden’s role will be. However, fans don’t seem keen on giving the actor any screentime at all.

One user replied to the trailer tweeting, “I’m begging for ONE modern movie musical without James Corden. He’s a jumpscare.”

i’m begging for ONE modern movie musical without james corden. he’s a jumpscare https://t.co/7F7QOzcpNY — Stefania Lugli (@steflugli) August 4, 2021

Another user writes, “Only watching for Billy Porter, I’m gonna wrap my eyes and ears whenever James Corden shows up.”

only watching for billy porter i’m gonna wrap my eyes and ears whenever james corden shows up https://t.co/po1I00HoKG — frhaan (@_vancleefscn) August 4, 2021

Besides Corden, cast members for the musical include Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, and Pierce Brosnan. Cinderella is set to release on September, 3 through Amazon’s streaming service. To sign up for Prime video and get a 30-day free trial, click our affiliate link here.

If you are after more musicals and Princess stories, be sure to check out our list of the best Disney movies.