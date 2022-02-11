Beauty and the Beast Disney Plus prequel series delayed

Projects being cancelled over ‘creative differences’ is a tale as old as time, and according to Variety, Disney Plus‘ planned prequel series based on fantasy movie Beauty and the Beast is the latest to face the act. Variety reports that unnamed sources involved with the streaming service told the outlet that the the show is being postponed for an undetermined amount of time.

Reportedly, the reasons for this include creative and scheduling issues. According to these sources, the show was set to start filming in Europe in summer 2022. However, “certain creative elements” were not yet ready, which purportedly would have led to shooting being delayed. This in turn is said to have caused knock on-effects, such as scheduling issues with the cast and certain weather constraints which would have made filming difficult. It is reported that because of these knock-on effects, Disney Plus decided to hold off on filming the show and revisit it at a later date. When exactly that date will be is as of yet undetermined.

The TV series, which was designed to be a prequel to the live- action musical Beauty and the Beast (2017), was set to star Luke Evans and Josh Gad, reprising their roles from the family movie, as Gaston and LeFou. Briana Middleton was also set to star as LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly, while Hawkeye star Fra Fee had also signed on to play Prince Benoit Berlioz.

Awkwardly, just days before the show’s shelving became public knowledge, pop star Rita Ora, who had previously acted in romance movies like Fifty Shades Darker, announced on Twitter that she was also set to play a role in the show. “I can’t keep the secret any longer!” she wrote. “I’m beyond excited to be be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series!” At the time of writing, the tweet was still live, so… who’s gonna tell her?

If you’re mourning the loss of the prequel, you can watch both the 2017 and the original animated version of Beauty and the Beast on Disney Plus now.