Barbie movie dream houses are “everything you ever dreamed of”

Of all the 2023 movies we can’t wait for, the Barbie movie is perhaps the one we are most curious about. How on Earth is a story about a children’s toy having an existential crisis going to work in live-action? Well, Margot Robbie has reassured us it will have dream houses, so that ticks one box at least.

The drama movie will star Robbie alongside a star cast including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and MCU actor Simu Liu among others. The film will see Robbie’s Barbie head into the real world after being expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect enough. Sounds fun, but we all want to see some grand, luxurious dream houses, right?

Well, in a recent edition of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Robbie revealed a few details to fellow actor Carey Mulligan about the project.

“I’ve been working on it for about four or five years now — it’s a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta. There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no… So thank God she said yes. She’s just brilliant,” Robbie said.

Mulligan then asks: “Do you make giant Barbie houses in the film?” And, Robbie replies: “The dream houses? You’ll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of.” Consider us sold!

Honestly, the idea of a comedy movie about Barbie, catered more specifically for adults, and with that cast, just sounds like a brilliant recipe for some cinematic fun. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, you’d better book tickets to see the Oppenheimer film, which is released on the same day.

Robbie is currently starring in Babylon, the latest film from musical maestro Damien Chazelle. Mulligan meanwhile, is busy promoting her movie based on a true story She Said.