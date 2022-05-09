It’s A Sin fans furious after BAFTAs snub

Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ TV series It’s A Sin failed to win a single BAFTA during last night’s awards ceremony — despite leading the proceedings with a total of eleven nominations.

The series, which had Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies as showrunner, followed a group of young gay men in 1980s London as the AIDs crisis and the rampant homophobia that came with it swept through the country and changed their lives irreparably. Some of the BAFTAs the show was nominated for include Best Writer: Drama for Russell T Davies, Best Actor for Olly Alexander, Best Actress for Lydia West, and Best Supporting Actor for Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas, and David Carlyle

As well as having a huge pop culture impact, It’s A Sin broke records as Channel 4’s largest-ever launch for a drama series, with the broadcaster reporting that the show’s first episode was watched by 1.6 million live viewers. After airing in January 2021, Channel 4 revealed two months later that the show had broken further records on its streaming service All 4, with the broadcaster reporting that it had amassed 18.9 million views and become the streamer’s most popular show to date. So, needless to say, fans and critics were unlike were unhappy with the show’s lack of recognition at the BAFTAs.

“It’s A Sin was robbed,” one viewer tweeted. “The cast and the writing were bloody brilliant. Proves that these ‘award shows’ still have a long way to go.”

TV critic Scott Bryan added that he was “speechless” about the snub, tweeting, “It’s A Sin won two awards at the BAFTA Craft Awards this year – for Best Editor and Director. Yet is astounding that they won nothing at the BAFTA TV Awards tonight.”

“I’m still angry about all of this and will be for a long time.” he added. “An upside was that *many* people at the ceremony thought the same thing: it was the talking point of the whole evening.” A third Twitter user described It’s A Sin as “the best drama [he had] seen in 20 years.”

“It had me laughing, up on my feet dancing, punching the air, crying, holding myself, gasping with pain and grief,” he wrote. “How BAFTA has failed to recognise its power is beyond me.”

Another user said they were really “shocked and upset” by the snub. “For me, it’s one of the most powerful and important dramas I’ve ever seen,” they said in a tweet.

As well as losing out on winning a BAFTA, fans were also puzzled by the apparent muting of clips from drama series when they were shown during the awards ceremony.

The BAFTAs muting every clip of It’s A Sin they show is the TV equivalent of ‘I don’t mind if you’re gay just don’t shove it in our faces’,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another described it as “completely disgraceful that all the clips which spoke about HIV/AIDS were muted.” They added, “This is 2022, WTF?!”

All episodes of It’s A Sin can be streamed on All4 in the UK and HBO Max in the US.