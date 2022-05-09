BAFTA TV 2022: It’s a Sin somehow wins nothing despite 11 nominations

The BAFTA TV awards for 2022 have been handed out, and while there were plenty of winners on the big night, the most fascinating story of the ceremony is all about one particular TV series which didn’t actually win anything. The Channel 4 drama series, It’s a Sin, was nominated in a massive 11 categories, and looked to be a shoo-in to win some of the key awards, but ended the night with absolutely nothing.

In something of a shocking turn of events, the LGBTQ+ series was the big loser of the night. It was In My Skin, a dark comedy series from BBC Three, which ultimately took home the Best Drama Series award that seemed destined for It’s a Sin. The BBC also took home the award for Best Scripted Comedy series, with Motherland the winner there.

Meanwhile, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer picked up the Best Leading Actress award for her role in Channel 4’s Help, and Sean Bean, Hollywood’s greatest dying man, won Best Leading Actor for BBC’s crime series Time.

The winners of the BAFTA TV awards 2022 are:

Drama Series: In My Skin

Comedy Series: Motherland

Leading Actress: Jodie Comer (Help)

Leading Actor: Sean Bean (Time)

Supporting Actress: Cathy Tyson (Help)

Supporting Actor: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Female Performance in a Comedy Series: Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

Male Performance in a Comedy Series: Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

This was the fifth nomination for Jodie Comer as Best Leading Actress, having previously been recognised on three occasions for Killing Eve, and back in 2017 for Thirteen. The actor has now won the award twice, having taken home the honour in 2019.

Jamie Demetriou is also a familiar face on the BAFTA stage, with his third nomination for Male Performance in a Comedy Series, and his second win. The actor has also been recognised for his work in creating Stath Lets Flats, having been nominated this year, and winning the award for Scripted Comedy in 2020.

Elsewhere, comedy legend Billy Connolly won the Fellowship Award for his long career in the industry. Coronation Street was the winner of the Soap and Continuing Drama award, and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the Best Entertainment Programme award.

The BBC was the big winner on the night, claiming the best Drama Series, best Scripted Comedy, as well as Best Leading Actor and Best Mini-Series for Time.