Bad Boys 4 footage reveals series most intense stunt yet

The action movie series is known for its explosions and impressive stunts, but footage from the shoot of the new movie shows that things can only get bigger.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys
You’ll usually find Bad Boys a pick of most action movie fans. This is because the original ‘90s movie wasn’t only headed by action icon Michael Bay but also boasted some of the most exciting stunts and impressive set pieces at the time.

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the Bad Boys franchise has been going strong for decades now and most recently revisited the big screen in the form of Bad Boys For Life.

Now, the thriller movie series is back in the form of a new movie, Bad Boys 4. And with filming in full swing, we’re starting to get some details on how big this production is going to go.

In footage shot on the set, we can see that Smith and Lawrence are throwing themselves into the deep end yet again. And with the explosions only getting more intense, we might be witnessing one of the most major stunts that the series has seen so far.

In the above footage [via Hollywood Pipeline], we can see the two actors outside on a pier of some kind, running out of the way as a massive explosion hits. It’s unclear how this scene plays into the wider story of the movie, but if this is anything to go by, we know it’s going to be big.

Generally speaking, Bad Boys For Life was received positively by audiences and critics, and is currently sitting at a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The most recent of the new movies is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime. If you don’t have a subscription to the streaming service, you can sign up via the link here.

