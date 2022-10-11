Back to the Future stars share emotional reunion

Above all, what makes Back to the Future, the trilogy of time-travel movies so beloved is the impeccable on-screen chemistry between its two leads: Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

The 80s movies centred around teenager Marty McFly (Fox) and his unconventional friendship with mad scientist Doctor ‘Doc’ Emmett Brown (Lloyd), who managed to unlock the key to time travel in a customised DeLorean car/time machine. Throughout the three adventure movies, we saw Marty travel back to 1955, wherein he had to ensure his parents met and fell in love; forward in time to 2015, where he had to ensure his kids didn’t end up in jail; and back again to 1885, where he and Doc had to navigate the Wild West while still trying to find a way back home.

In the years since the Back to the Future movies, Fox, 61, and Lloyd, 63, remained close friends, and their continued bond delighted fans after they made an appearance together at New York Comic Con, where they participated in a Back to the Future reunion panel.

“The best part of this movie was working with Chris,” Fox said at the event on the science fiction movies, per Yahoo, with Lloyd adding, “There was immediate chemistry, as they say.”

Fox then went on to discuss his experiences with Parkinson’s Disease — a neurological condition impacting movement that he was diagnosed with at 29 years old.

“Parkinson’s has brought people who are still coming in, but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “People like Chris have meant so much to me, and so many of you have too. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what you’ve given me: a voice to do that and help people.”