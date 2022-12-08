James Cameron wrote an Avatar movie that’ll never be made

James Cameron is a relentless artist, who always seems to be cooking something up, especially when it comes to the Avatar franchise. We may be awaiting the Avatar 2 release date right now, but there was once an idea for an Avatar sequel that will never see the light of day.

The filmmaker is responsible for some of the best movies of all time, and seems to have a real knack for crafting epic sequels to already brilliant films. From the science fiction movie Aliens to the incredible action movie Terminator 2, when Cameron revisits a story, he’s going to do it justice.

Turns out, Cameron put together a whole concept for an Avatar sequel that he never intended to actually make, which Sam Worthington described in an interview with Collider.

“Jim [Cameron] gave us a script of [Avatar] 1.5 that he wrote that shows the time between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, and he wrote a full script,” Worthington explained.

“[Cameron said] ‘Look, read this. We’ll fill in the blanks of what Jake’s been doing.’ I said, ‘When do we shoot this one? Because this is amazing.’ He goes, ‘No, no, that’s just something I wrote over the past year to give you his backstory,'” Worthington added.

Whether you love his work or not, there’s no denying Cameron is super committed to his adventure movie franchise and those iconic blue creatures.

